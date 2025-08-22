Reuters: US eyes US$2bn CHIPS funding shift to rare earths

The Trump administration is considering reallocating upwards of US$2bn from the CHIPS Act to fund critical minerals projects, sources familiar with the discussions have told Reuters. The proposed shift would redirect funds originally designated for semiconductor research and chip factory construction toward initiatives aimed at reducing American dependence on China for minerals essential to automotive, consumer electronics and national defence.
