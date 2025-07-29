Reuters: US eyes rare earths supply in China 

A new report by Reuters indicates that the Trump administration is exploring proposals to access Myanmar's vast rare earth deposits, crucial for electric vehicle (EV) production, in a bid to reduce dependence on China's near-monopoly on processing capacity. Four sources corroborated the existence of competing pitches that would significantly alter US policy toward the Southeast Asian nation, potentially involving deals with either the military junta or rebel groups.
