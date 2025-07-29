Reuters: US eyes rare earths supply in China 

Proposals heard by the Trump administration include working with the military junta or rebels to secure minerals and lower China dependence. By Stewart Burnett

A new report by Reuters indicates that the Trump administration is exploring proposals to access Myanmar's vast rare earth deposits, crucial for electric vehicle (EV) production, in a bid to reduce dependence on China's near-monopoly on processing capacity. Four sources corroborated the existence of competing pitches that would significantly alter US policy toward the Southeast Asian nation, potentially involving deals with either the military junta or rebel groups.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/reuters-us-eyes-rare-earths-supply-in-china/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here