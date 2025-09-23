Reuters: Tesla Bay Area ‘robotaxi’ plan alarmed regulators

Tesla’s flexible use of the ‘robotaxi’ term may excite investors, but regulators are increasingly alarmed. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla Chief Executive’s Elon Musk’s promise to expand his company’s robotaxi service rapidly to the San Francisco Bay Area caused substantial alarm for local regulators, claims a new report by Reuters. Emails seen by the outlet show that state and federal officials pressed the automaker to clarify its communications, warning of “public confusion” over whether publicly-available robotaxis would be deployed under its current human-driven limousine permit.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/reuters-tesla-bay-area-robotaxi-plan-alarmed-regulators/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here