Reuters: Stellantis has axed SAE Level 3 Autodrive programme

Stellantis has shelved its SAE Level 3 AutoDrive driver-assistance programme due to high costs, technological challenges and concerns about consumer demand, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. The system, which would have enabled hands-free and eyes-off driving at speeds up to 60 km/h, was described as ready for deployment back in February 2025, but never actually launched.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?