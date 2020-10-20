Rental players must continually innovate to beat new car-sharing models

Leveraging existing assets and financial backing will be key if traditional rental is to stave off new MaaS products. By Jack Hunsley

   October 20, 2020

Car rental is one of the oldest examples of what are now called mobility services: Hertz, for example, can trace its history back to 1918, when it was known as ‘Rent-a-Car Inc.’. Those companies that have survived are used to moving with the times. However, the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) megatrends have brought an era of unprecedented change to their forecourts.

