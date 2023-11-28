Renault-Volvo Trucks: a novel co-operation in electric vans

Joint ventures between car companies are commonplace, both in passenger cars and in the companies’ light commercial vehicle divisions. Co-operation between a light vehicle company and a truck company is rare, almost unprecedented in fact. But this is what Renault and Volvo Trucks are doing, along with a third party, the French logistics and supply chain specialist, CMA CGM. In October, the three companies announced plans for develop electric vans, with production due to start in 2026, using a new skateboard platform, designed for maximum flexibility and modularity for specific applications. The platform will use “software-defined technology” which will offer customers constant updating throughout the vehicle’s life.