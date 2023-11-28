Renault-Volvo Trucks: a novel co-operation in electric vans

Luca di Meo’s widespread restructuring of Renault has hit upon a novel way of exploiting opportunities in the commercial vehicle sector, writes Ian Henry

Joint ventures between car companies are commonplace, both in passenger cars and in the companies’ light commercial vehicle divisions. Co-operation between a light vehicle company and a truck company is rare, almost unprecedented in fact. But this is what Renault and Volvo Trucks are doing, along with a third party, the French logistics and supply chain specialist, CMA CGM. In October, the three companies announced plans for develop electric vans, with production due to start in 2026, using a new skateboard platform, designed for maximum flexibility and modularity for specific applications.  The platform will use “software-defined technology” which will offer customers constant updating throughout the vehicle’s life.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here