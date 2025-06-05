Renault—that return to the US market? Maybe not just yet

Despite uncertainty over demand and regulatory constraints, Renault’s limited exposure in North America could mitigate tariff trouble. By Jonathan Storey

Renault reported a 0.3% dip in group revenue for Q1-2025 as group sales rose by 2.9% to 565,000 units. At constant currencies there was a 0.6% rise.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/renault-that-return-to-the-us-market-maybe-not-just-yet/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here