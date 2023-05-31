Renault Q1 2023 results

Renault's sales grew by 14.1% in Q1 2023to 535,000 units, reflecting increases of 8.6% for the Renault brand and 34% for Dacia. Group revenue rose by 29.9% to €11.5bn (US$12.3bn) and automotive revenue was 29.7% up at €10.5bn, boosted partly by the higher volumes but also by, in scale order: improved net pricing, a richer product mix and a richer geographic mix.
