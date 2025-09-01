Renault overhauls leadership under new CEO Provost

Renault’s management reshuffle follows the abrupt departure of former Chief Executive Luca De Meo in June. By Stewart Burnett

Renault has appointed former Mercedes-Benz boss Katrin Adt as Chief Executive of its budget Dacia brand as part of a broader management reshuffle under new group chief François Provost. Adt, who previously led the Smart brand and Mercedes-Benz Own Retail Europe, succeeds Denis Le Vot, who was among the frontrunners for Renault's top job and will now leave the company.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/renault-overhauls-leadership-under-new-ceo-provost/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here