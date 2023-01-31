Renault-Nissan Alliance continues, but so do tensions

On 30 January, Renault and Nissan announced what each called a “historic milestone” in the development of their turbulent 24-year partnership. Under the new terms, both automakers will hold a 15% stake in the other—this represents no change for Nissan, but will require Renault to transfer 28.4% of its shares in the Japanese OEM to a French trust. Nissan will also gain the equal voting rights it had long sought.

While the partnership was initially conceived as a way to save money by sharing production costs and technology, the relationship tangibly soured in 2018 following the controversy surrounding former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn. Despite denying charges of financial misconduct, Ghosn subsequently became a fugitive from justice in late 2019. In the fallout, a perceived power imbalance between the two automakers caused a rift that constricted collaboration.