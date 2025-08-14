Renault scores record net loss in H1—plus ça change…

"The new chief executive of Renault has promised a radical turnaround plan after the French carmaker tumbled to a record loss in the first half of the year," stated the Financial Times. While this comment would not have been out of place in the past week, it is in fact from 30 July 2020, referring to now-former CEO Luca de Meo. Where the H1 2025 results are concerned, one could simply copy and paste the 2020 comment and update the name and numbers: Francois Provost, Renault's new Chief Executive, and a record net loss of €(11.1)bn.