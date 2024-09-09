Renault CEO says Euro auto isn’t ready for 2025 CO2 targets

Renault CEO Luca de Meo believes European OEMs could face billions in fines for failure to meet the EU’s latest CO2 reduction targets. By Will Girling

The future looks progressively more bleak for European OEMs. In a 7 September 2024 interview with French public radio station France Inter, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo warned that electrification is progressing at half the rate necessary to achieve EU emissions targets. This could have dire financial consequences for the region’s automotive industry.

