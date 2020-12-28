Removable storage key to streamlining connected autonomous R&D and operation

SSDs can speed up connected, autonomous vehicle development, but buyers select the right tech for the right application. By Jack Hunsley

   December 28, 2020

The sheer amount of data generated by autonomous and connected vehicles presents a massive challenge for the industry. Russell Ruben is WW Automotive Segment Marketing Director at Western Digital. As he explained during a recent Mobex webinar, it is estimated that AVs will process four terabytes of data every day. In contrast, the average internet user processes around 1.5 gigabytes daily. In simple terms, that means that each AV will be equivalent to almost 2,700 internet users. Transmitting and accessing this data as quickly as possible is a huge task….

