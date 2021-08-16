Ransomware poses serious risks to mobility networks

It is no secret that modern vehicles are at risk of being hacked, but attacks could feasibly target entire fleets and public transit. By Freddie Holmes

Cyber security is an ever-evolving issue and fixes installed one day could become outdated the next. As such, the task of protection is becoming increasingly difficult with modern vehicles.

To provide greater connectivity and autonomous driving functions, more electronic control units (ECUs) are being integrated within the vehicle, each bringing its own vulnerabilities. Cloud connectivity and remote updates are increasingly common, and even electric powertrains can now be monitored through a smartphone app, which research teams have already been able to exploit. In August 2021, UK-based Pen Test Partners revealed multiple vulnerabilities in both domestic and public charging networks, which could lead to electricity theft and access to user accounts.

Every new connection makes the vehicle more exciting and useful for drivers, but also more challenging for cyber security teams. “There are more and more threats appearing,” says Jan-Jaap Jager, Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis, a leader in data protection and anti-ransomware. “It used to be a case of trying to prevent someone from physically breaking into the car, but that is not enough anymore. Cars today now rely heavily on software and electronics, which are all attack points.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.