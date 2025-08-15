Range anxiety: an issue of technology or perception?

Consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is growing, with numerous studies highlighting upward awareness trends and purchase intent in key regions of the world. In the Tata Consultancy Services’ Future-Ready e-Mobility study from January 2025, 64% of consumers globally said their next vehicle purchase is likely or very likely to be electric. JD Power’s US EV Consideration Study from May 2025 found that 24% of US vehicle shoppers were very likely to consider an EV purchase, and 35% somewhat likely. In almost all regions, charging and range anxiety are among the main obstacles. A 2024 Simpson Carpenter study among consumers in Germany and the UK found that 57% of respondents had concerns about limited range on a single charge, while 53% were held back by long charging times and 52% by a lack of charging station availability.