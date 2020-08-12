Racing technology fast-tracks sustainability developments

Despite the near-term challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic downturn, the automotive industry is powering ahead towards a cleaner, safer future. New regulations around vehicle emissions and safety, as well as consumer expectations for comfort and convenience, continue to spur innovation from all angles. Pressure is on for both automakers and suppliers to deliver, and everyone is looking for an edge. Motorsport may not be the obvious answer, but for DuPont and Renault it’s a big part of the toolkit….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference