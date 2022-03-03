Qualcomm’s MWC announcements underline automotive intent

The core focus of Mobile World Congress (MWC) is geared largely to innovation in sectors such as telecommunications or smartphone development. However, the fact that automotive not only received a mention but dedicated focus during Qualcomm’s MWC 2022 press conference underlines the increasing overlap between telecoms and mobility.

Indeed, following a litany of smartphone and 5G announcements, Qualcomm’s Chief Executive, Cristiano Amon, turned to the future of mobility and, in particular, his company’s growing enthusiasm and focus on enabling the ‘digital chassis’.