Qualcomm: ADAS paves the way for safe automation

As vehicles become increasingly connected and intelligent, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are facilitating automated driving and revamping ongoing efforts by the automotive industry to improve road safety. In the US alone, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that ADAS will likely “prevent approximately 37 million crashes, 14 million injuries, and nearly 250,000 deaths” over the 30-year period ending in 2050—“16% of crashes and injuries, and 22% of deaths that would otherwise occur on US roads without these technologies.”

Individual ADAS-enabled features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and drowsy-driver detection are no longer just optional luxuries, they are essential stepping stones toward safer and more automated vehicles. Yet, the advancement of automated vehicles in the AI age hinges on continuous innovation, standardisation, and smart regulation. Now that ADAS adoption is accelerating globally across all vehicle tiers, it is crucial to identify the factors and challenges that are shaping its development and focus on how the industry should progress toward fully automated driving.

The role of ADAS in modern vehicles

ADAS encompasses a broad range of electronic systems designed to assist drivers to safely and efficiently navigate urban, suburban, and highway environments. These systems work synergistically to reduce human error, a leading cause of traffic crashes worldwide, by enhancing situational awareness, reducing driver workload, and reacting to (or even preempting) dangerous road and traffic conditions. For instance, the latest systems can detect obstacles and pedestrians, monitor lane markings (or their absence), provide parking assistance, adjust vehicle speed based on surroundings, and apply automatic emergency braking.

ADAS enables safer, easier driving, and global automakers are already deploying advanced safety and intelligence features at scale. In some urban settings, autopilot navigation is becoming so common that customers now expect cars to have the feature. Research from AutoPacific shows that demand for features such as hands-off semi-automated highway driving rose by 20 percentage points over 2024, and new vehicle intenders now cite it as a top-wanted feature. Demand is similarly high for rear automatic emergency braking and other ADAS functionalities. Rising demand is helping the technology go global. Supported by leading ADAS platforms, vehicles with these capabilities will be available in 60 countries this year, and eventually 100 across the world.

Looking ahead, the automotive and tech industries are enhancing ADAS features to work more cohesively, gently steering vehicles toward partial and full driving automation while allowing drivers to become comfortable with increasing levels of assistance.

Technological foundations of ADAS

ADAS’s backbone relies on a combination of multimodal sensors including cameras, radar, and LiDAR that generate real-time data about the vehicle’s ever-changing surroundings to allow the vehicle to see with high-resolution and sensing diversity. Processing the raw, unfiltered sensor data and centrally leveraging AI networks allows for rapid interpretation of complex driving environments, enabling vehicles to respond swiftly and accurately to changing road and traffic conditions.

To effectively scale the proliferation of ADAS, SoCs should now support everything from locally specific to globally validated ADAS software. The flexibility to support any software auto manufacturers may choose further accelerates the development and adoption of sophisticated ADAS features.

The impact of AI, connectivity, and data

AI and connectivity already play crucial roles in enhancing ADAS capabilities. Combining applications with persistent connections to the cloud through AI, today’s ADAS systems can evolve continuously, delivering smarter, safer driving experiences with every over-the-air (OTA) update. Manufacturers are already using OTA updates to fine-tune system performance and remotely patch vulnerabilities, ensuring safety features remain current. Looking ahead, vehicle-to-everything communication will enable cars to exchange information with infrastructure, other vehicles, and vulnerable road users in real-time. Able to see past blind spots and inclement weather to create a more comprehensive environmental model, this valuable non-line-of-site sensor provides real-time safety alerts and improves situational awareness.

As in-vehicle experiences evolve, AI is poised to enable predictive driving and serve as the multimodal bridge between cockpit and driving domains. Path planning based on the engagement level of the driver and new ADAS approaches that understand and adjust to drivers’ preferences will improve system trust and can help advance automated driving adoption.

Regulatory, standardisation, and consumer considerations

ADAS regulations are not homogeneous across regions worldwide, resulting in variability across safety standards and approvals, even though the technology’s benefits are clear. International harmonisation of regulations and technical standards would support consistent safety, performance, and interoperability.

Given ADAS’s benefits, governments, industry groups, and safety organisations should work together to develop clear guidelines. Smart, proactive coordination connecting stakeholders across the globe will foster consumer trust and further the technology’s deployment across borders. While ADAS advancements continue to impress drivers, consumer trust and acceptance will ultimately accelerate widespread adoption. Industry transparency about what ADAS can and cannot do helps set realistic expectations for drivers. Cost considerations also influence adoption rates. As these systems become more affordable, larger numbers of drivers can benefit from them.

Challenges and opportunities

As technology influences all aspects of life, ADAS advancements are not just about enhancing vehicles—they are about protecting lives, redefining driving experiences, and creating a more connected world. Ongoing innovation and a commitment to excellence will help unlock ADAS’s full potential to make future driving safer, more efficient, and enjoyable.

Despite ADAS’s bright future and expanding applications, more work must be done. New innovations in areas such as sensor technology, in-car processors, AI, and data management, along with smart regulatory frameworks, will facilitate ADAS deployment across vehicle segments and regions.

ADAS promises to revolutionise road safety the way that seat belts and anti-lock braking systems did in the past. Achieving this transformation requires balancing innovation with rigorous safety standards and responsible deployment. By fostering collaboration, then focusing on technological progress and proper regulatory oversight, the automotive industry will ultimately maximise ADAS’s benefits, leading to a safer, more automated future for everyone—drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike.

About the author: Nakul Duggal is Group General Manager of Automotive (and Industrial & Embedded IoT), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc