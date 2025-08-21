Proton to start EV production in Malaysia in September

Malaysia's national automaker, Proton, will commence production at its first-ever electric vehicle plant in September, marking a significant milestone for the country's automotive sector. The company has announced that its US$19.5m facility in Tanjung Malim has now reached 90.4% completion and can produce 20,000 units annually, with potential expansion to 45,000 units based on demand.
