Proton to start EV production in Malaysia in September

Proton, now almost 50% Geely-owned, is making a major strategic pivot towards electrification. By Stewart Burnett

Malaysia's national automaker, Proton, will commence production at its first-ever electric vehicle plant in September, marking a significant milestone for the country's automotive sector. The company has announced that its US$19.5m facility in Tanjung Malim has now reached 90.4% completion and can produce 20,000 units annually, with potential expansion to 45,000 units based on demand.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/proton-to-start-ev-production-in-malaysia-in-september/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here