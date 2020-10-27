Private test tracks are where autonomous vehicles drive risk-free

Today’s automotive industry relies on three types of vehicle testing: via computer simulation, on real-world public roads, or behind closed doors at a private test track. Approaches vary, but a combination of all three approaches is deemed vital in order to safely introduce highly autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Deploying an AV without any prior training—virtual or otherwise—would be fraught with danger, and relying purely on real-world miles alone would take too long; it is believed that around eight billion miles of incident-free driving is required for an AV to operate without human oversight. That figure comes from a 2016 report by the RAND Corporation, a non-profit research organisation. Simulation can speed things up by accurately replicating millions of driving miles in a short space of time, but virtual miles are not enough on their own.

For this reason, private test tracks have…