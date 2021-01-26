Predictive traffic tools to guide AVs and slash congestion

The number of mobility options on offer to city residents and visitors has been growing rapidly, but urban congestion remains a serious problem. It not only exacerbates air pollution and wastes time, but it is also a tremendous drag on local economies. Traffic consultancy INRIX estimates that congestion can cost cities tens of billions of dollars a year.
A new machine learning algorithm could help with that. The US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has developed a tool, called TranSEC (Transportation State Estimation Capability), to provide urban traffic engineers with actionable information about traffic patterns in a given city. While other tools on the market can optimise an individual traveller’s journey from A to B, city traffic engineers want to ensure all vehicles reach their destinations efficiently. There may be times when a route that is efficient for an individual driver results in too many vehicles accessing a road that was never designed to handle high volumes of traffic….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference