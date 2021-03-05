Power to the people: battery swapping could bring EVs to the masses

Battery swapping tech could slash recharging times and costs, and create a more flexible battery economy. By Jack Hunsley

   March 5, 2021

Alongside range anxiety and high entry costs, recharging times are one of the most common concerns among potential electric vehicle (EV) buyers. But what if there was a way to make the re-charging experience more ‘gas-like’?…

