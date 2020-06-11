Post-COVID vehicle manufacturing: what is the new normal?

Megan Lampinen explores various views on what it takes to make production plants safe for workers

   June 11th, 2020

With many countries passing the peak of COVID-19 cases, automakers have begun to resume operations. Recent headlines have been full of announcements of plants restarting, but the industry is far from ‘business as usual’. The whole supply chain has been forced to rethink traditional manufacturing operations to prevent virus outbreaks. “Players have to think about this very quickly, within weeks,” urged industry veteran Carl-Peter Forster in a recent webinar….

Close
Close