Porsche’s search for a new CEO needs to conclude quickly

In a 2024 interview published by Porsche, Oliver Blume described the company as “a way of life”. He went on to explain how Porsche was in the process of revamping its model line-up, hinting at more to come in this area, and claimed that its declining Chinese sales were largely compensated by improvements in Korea, ASEAN, the Middle East, Brazil and Mexico.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?