Pony.ai sets 1,000 robotaxi goal for Middle East by 2028

Qatar and UAE will serve as proving grounds for Pony.ai’s ability to deploy autonomous vehicles at commercial scales overseas. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese self-driving company Pony.ai plans to launch 1,000 autonomous robotaxis in the Middle East by 2028, according to the company’s Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Ann Yu Shi, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Like several Chinese robotaxi players, the company intends to scale quickly in what has emerged as one of the world’s most receptive regions for autonomous mobility.

