Policy and regulation to play clear role in integrating mobility

Municipalities need to create a welcoming environment for automotive players in order to maximise the potential of smart urban mobility. By Jack Hunsley

   March 22, 2019

Inter-city mobility is currently experiencing a period of unprecedented change. While for decades the most that city commuters could hope for was a new bus route, ring road or metro stop, an influx of connectivity and technology has had a significant impact.

Close
Close