Pininfarina draws on history to prepare for the future of motoring

Pininfarina epitomises the enduring allure of Italian design, and its 90th anniversary celebrations this year put it squarely in the spotlight. The company has designed vehicles for some of the biggest names in the industry, including home-grown favourites such as Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Fiat, as well as other international brands including Bentley, BMW and Rolls-Royce and even new disruptors like Karma Automotive.

But today’s automotive industry, with a growing focus on clean mobility and multi-modal transport, poses serious questions about the future of vehicle design and the role of companies like Pininfarina. The current novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit Italy particularly hard, has also thrown the wider industry into uncharted territory. And yet, Pininfarina’s Chief Executive Silvio Angori anticipates not just a solid future for the company, but even a potential Renaissance….