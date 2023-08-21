Patents suggest Big Oil remains committed to ICE fuels

Big Oil patents made public in the first half of 2023 point to the industry’s expectations for the future of mobility. Will Girling learns more

Electric vehicles (EVs) represented 14% of global vehicle sales in 2022—up from 4% in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. If current trends continue, EVs will capture almost one-fifth of total sales by the end of 2023 and mitigate the need for five million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

As such, it is hardly surprising that several Big Oil companies have begun to diversify their energy portfolios. Public investments include BP’s Pulse brand of EV charging solutions, Shell’s hydrogen projects, and ExxonMobil’s synthetic fuel (e-fuel) developments with Porsche. All three indicate that firms are preparing for a less oil dependent future.

However, the transition is not without tension. An ad campaign launched in July 2023 by Exxon subsidiary Mobil Oil equated ‘freedom’ to refuelling with gasoline instead of electricity. The company has yet to announce investments in the EV charging sphere, although it has maintained an EV fluids product range since 2019. With mixed signals on progress from the oil industry, how can the next decade of its activities be discerned?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here