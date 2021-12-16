Parisian project raises prospect of eVTOL taxis by 2024

It is no secret that many of the world’s major automotive markets struggle with highly congested roads. Urban traffic dropped significantly at the beginning of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to stay at home and avoid public spaces. But traffic and public transport usage is rising once again, as the world tentatively seeks to emerge from the crisis. For instance, researchers from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation, claimed in an August 2021 report that the declining cost of electric vehicles (EVs) would cause the time drivers spend in traffic to increase rapidly by up to 50% from today’s levels.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us