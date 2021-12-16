Parisian project raises prospect of eVTOL taxis by 2024

It is no secret that many of the world’s major automotive markets struggle with highly congested roads. Urban traffic dropped significantly at the beginning of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to stay at home and avoid public spaces. But traffic and public transport usage is rising once again, as the world tentatively seeks to emerge from the crisis. For instance, researchers from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation, claimed in an August 2021 report that the declining cost of electric vehicles (EVs) would cause the time drivers spend in traffic to increase rapidly by up to 50% from today’s levels.