Panasonic: no slowdown in EV battery demand

As the US government scraps CAFE emissions fines and incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), the country’s prospects for an electric future are clouding. A study by Jesse Jenkins, Assistant Professor at Princeton University, estimates that there will now be 8.3 million fewer EVs and plug-in hybrids on US roads by 2030 than if incentives had remained in place. Combined with a volatile trade environment and tensions with China, a key source of EV materials, the outlook for EV suppliers has become increasingly challenging.