Panasonic: no slowdown in EV battery demand

As the US government scraps CAFE emissions fines and incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), the country’s prospects for an electric future are clouding. A study by Jesse Jenkins, Assistant Professor at Princeton University, estimates that there will now be 8.3 million fewer EVs and plug-in hybrids on US roads by 2030 than if incentives had remained in place. Combined with a volatile trade environment and tensions with China, a key source of EV materials, the outlook for EV suppliers has become increasingly challenging.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?