Panasonic, Marubeni bring EV battery checks to Thai CVs

Panasonic Holdings and trading house Marubeni will roll out their first overseas electric-vehicle battery diagnostic service in Thailand from 2025, targeting the country’s fast-growing electric commercial vehicle market. It will be integrated into PrimeMobility’s fleet management platform, which supports large trucks and pickups for logistics and freight operators.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?