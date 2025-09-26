Panasonic, Marubeni bring EV battery checks to Thai CVs

Thailand will serve as the first overseas deployment of Panasonic and Marubeni’s EV battery diagnostics service. By Stewart Burnett

Panasonic Holdings and trading house Marubeni will roll out their first overseas electric-vehicle battery diagnostic service in Thailand from 2025, targeting the country’s fast-growing electric commercial vehicle market. It will be integrated into PrimeMobility’s fleet management platform, which supports large trucks and pickups for logistics and freight operators.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/panasonic-marubeni-bring-ev-battery-checks-to-thai-cvs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here