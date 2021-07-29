Out with the old, in with the new at VW AGM

Following the start of ID.3 and ID.4 deliveries in late 2020, and the unveiling of the China-only ID.6 SUV, the dominant theme of VW’s AGM 2021 was always going to be electrification and—in the words of Hans Dieter Poetsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board—VW’s transformation into a tech company. Despite continued COVID-19 disruption, things are reportedly on schedule, with 170,939 electric vehicles (EV) sold over the first half of 2021, a figure twice that over the same period in 2020.