OTA steers the course for Volkswagen’s software transformation

Automakers are increasingly looking to differentiate themselves with software-based features and services as connectivity gains pace. One forecast from Visiongain expects the global market for automotive software and services to reach US$640bn by 2031. Brands that move quickly on this software-defined transformation could gain a real advantage.

“Software is redefining mobility and disrupting the entire automotive value chain,” observes Alexandre Audoin, Group Industry Lead for Automotive at Capgemini. He notes that “the new automotive era goes well beyond the vehicle, and is unlocking new differentiators and opportunities in the manufacturing and business model. OEMs that want to succeed, grow their business and future-proof their organisation need to adopt a broader lens—focusing as much attention on their internal operating model as well as software developments.”

Volkswagen is one automaker determined to do just that. “Software is the game-changer in the automotive world,” asserts Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at the Volkswagen Brand.