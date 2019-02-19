Opportunity charging is essential for electric bus fleets, says Volvo

With many major cities running late night buses, options beyond depot charging must be available to keep services running reliably. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 19, 2019

Electric bus fleets continue to be rolled-out worldwide. China leads, with the city of Shenzhen, population 12.5 million, grabbing headlines in 2018 for successfully converting the entirety of its 16,000-strong fleet to battery-electric vehicles. The rest of the world follows. Pure electric services have joined European fleets in cities including London, Amsterdam, Krakow, Vienna and more.

Close
Close