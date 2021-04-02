One size fits all? How to bridge the gap from ICE to EV

The automotive industry’s current goal is to create a truly zero emissions mobility industry, likely through the widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs). Though this end goal is clear, the exact roadmap is not. For instance, major automotive markets are expected to take advantage of battery powertrains in the near-term, but developing markets are likely to prolong fossil fuel internal combustion engine (ICE) usage. Even in developed markets concerns remain over consumer enthusiasm for zero emissions powertrains, the supporting infrastructure and the maturity of the tech itself….