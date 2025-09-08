Mounting losses mean questions about Lotus’ future, again

Lotus has a strong heritage in sport cars and motor racing and a widely renowned engineering pedigree. In the past, brands like Ford and Vauxhall have used it to engineer specific models or produce high-performance versions of mainstream cars, but the company has never been a major success financially, no matter who has owned it. Having been under Geely’s control since September 2017, when the Chinese company bought a 51% stake, Lotus is experiencing a new bout of uncertainty regarding its future.