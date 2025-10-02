OEMs report Q3 2025 sales boosts in North American market

The North American divisions of General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai and Nissan all reported year-on-year sales jumps in Q3 2025. While attributable to several factors, the most significant are arguably the US government's policy changes, which have prompted customers to make purchases now before cost increases cause a spike in sticker prices.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?