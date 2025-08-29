Nvidia Q2: automotive and robotics surges 69% YoY to US$586m

Automotive and robotics are comfortably Nvidia’s fastest growing segment by percentage. By Stewart Burnett

Nvidia has released its Q2 earnings, reporting that its automotive division posted a 69% year-on-year revenue surge to US$586m, driven primarily by accelerating demand for self-driving technology solutions. While by far the tech giant’s fastest-growing business, it is dwarfed by revenue from their data servers business at US$41.1bn, and gaming at US$4.3bn. 

