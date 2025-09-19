Nvidia mulls new US$500m investment in UK AV firm Wayve

Nvidia has signed a letter of intent for a potential US$500m investment in UK-based self-driving technology firm Wayve. The move would extend its long-standing partnership with the start-up, which uses proprietary ‘embodied AI’ to train autonomous driving systems directly from road data—some of it generated—rather than relying on high-definition maps.
