Nvidia: autonomous driving will be “multi-trillion” industry

At CES 2025, Nvidia asserted its central role in enabling autonomous driving (AD). During his opening keynote at the event, Chief Executive Jensen Huang made a series of announcements intended to illustrate this. Perhaps the most noteworthy was that its next-generation core processor for the Nvidia Drive System, Thor, first revealed in 2022, had entered full production and would feature in commercially available vehicles through the first half of 2025.
