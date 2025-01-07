Nvidia: autonomous driving will be “multi-trillion” industry

Amid a flurry of announcements, Nvidia staked its claim at the centre of what it believes to be the future of automotive. By Stewart Burnett

At CES 2025, Nvidia asserted its central role in enabling autonomous driving (AD). During his opening keynote at the event, Chief Executive Jensen Huang made a series of announcements intended to illustrate this. Perhaps the most noteworthy was that its next-generation core processor for the Nvidia Drive System, Thor, first revealed in 2022, had entered full production and would feature in commercially available vehicles through the first half of 2025.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here