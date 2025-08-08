Northvolt boosted yield quality before bankruptcy closure

Bankrupt Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt had significantly improved production quality at its Skellefteå plant before operations ceased in June, according to former Chief Operations Officer Matthias Arleth. The facility was producing up to 30,000 high-quality cells weekly, with yields reaching the 90% range that made the company attractive to US startup Lyten.
