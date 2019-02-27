Nobody expected that: the unintended consequences of automated trucks

The prospect of autonomous trucks has many people very excited. The potential for non-stop road haulage offers considerable economic benefits, while the removal of human error could dramatically improve road safety. But things do not always go as planned, and there are concerns that these highly automated systems may have unintended consequences, some of which could create worrying safety risks….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference