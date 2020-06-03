Nissan’s ‘radical action’ plan signals end of Ghosn era

Nissan’s new Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has outlined a wide-ranging operational overhaul that signals a decisive break from the Carlos Ghosn era. Uchida himself has described the four-year blueprint as “radical action” that is designed to bring Nissan back on track towards sustainable growth. “We must concentrate on core strengths while enhancing the quality of our business,” Uchida told media. “We are transforming business in face of major economic headwinds for the automotive industry, which have been intensified by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”…