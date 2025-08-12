Nissan’s Indian sale: another step to redemption

Ivan Espinosa is transforming Nissan more rapidly than any other CEO at the company before him. By Ian Henry

Ivan Espinosa took the helm of Nissan in April 2025, when Makita Uchida was ousted in the light of a failed merger with Honda and worsening financial results. The second non-Japanese to run the company—the first was Carlos Ghosn—Espinosa is a long-term corporate man, having previously served as Chief Planning Officer under Uchida. If anyone knew what needed to be done and where the problems lay, not to mention the challenges, it would be Espinosa. He has begun at quite a pace.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/nissans-indian-sale-another-step-to-redemption/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here