Nissan’s Indian sale: another step to redemption

Ivan Espinosa took the helm of Nissan in April 2025, when Makita Uchida was ousted in the light of a failed merger with Honda and worsening financial results. The second non-Japanese to run the company—the first was Carlos Ghosn—Espinosa is a long-term corporate man, having previously served as Chief Planning Officer under Uchida. If anyone knew what needed to be done and where the problems lay, not to mention the challenges, it would be Espinosa. He has begun at quite a pace.