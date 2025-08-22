Nissan unveils updated Roox kei car amid fierce rivalry

Nissan has launched the fourth-generation Roox kei car, priced from JP¥1.6m (US$10,800), as the Japanese automaker looks to refresh its aging model lineup amid a severe financial crisis. The updated internal combustion engine-powered minicar will go on sale later in 2025 with improved fuel efficiency, enhanced safety features (including driver-assist) and built-in connectivity.
