Nissan sells India plant stake to Renault for US$404m

Nissan Motor has completed the sale of its 51% stake in an Indian manufacturing joint venture to alliance partner Renault for INR 35.3bn (US$404m), leaving the Japanese automaker without direct production capacity in India. The transaction makes Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd a fully-owned Renault subsidiary, with Nissan vehicles produced under contract manufacturing arrangements going forwards.
