Nissan sells India plant stake to Renault for US$404m

Nissan will no longer build its own cars in India, relying instead on partner Renault to make them. By Stewart Burnett

Nissan Motor has completed the sale of its 51% stake in an Indian manufacturing joint venture to alliance partner Renault for INR 35.3bn (US$404m), leaving the Japanese automaker without direct production capacity in India. The transaction makes Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd a fully-owned Renault subsidiary, with Nissan vehicles produced under contract manufacturing arrangements going forwards.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/nissan-sells-india-plant-stake-to-renault-for-us404m/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here