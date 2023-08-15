Nissan Q1 2023/24 results

Even with a stronger than expected Q1 operating profit Nissan still trails most of its domestic rivals, writes Jonathan Storey

Nissan beat consensus forecasts with a near-doubling of Q1 operating profit, giving it the confidence to raise its full-year forecasts. However, the company remains a long way behind its domestic peers, all of which (with the exception of Mazda) reported substantially higher margins for the period.

