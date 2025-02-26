Nissan now rated ‘junk’ by Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P

On 26 February 2025, Fitch Ratings reduced Nissan’s rating from BB+ to BBB-, making it the second credit ratings agency to do so in less than a week. Five days prior, Moody’s downgraded its rating from Baa3 negative to Ba1 negative. Both ratings are broadly equivalent to each other and indicate ‘non-investment-grade speculative’, or colloquially ‘junk’ status. S&P Global graded Nissan at this level back in March 2023.
