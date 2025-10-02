Nissan halts US-made EV plans as tax credits fade away

Nissan is suspending plans to produce two electric sport utility vehicles at its Canton, Mississippi, plant as already-sluggish US demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is set to slow even further with the expiration of the federal US$7,500 tax credit. The automaker had been preparing to launch a Nissan- and an Infiniti-branded electric SUV from late 2028 but has told suppliers to halt preparations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?