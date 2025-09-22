Nissan and Wayve unveil next-gen ADAS system

Nissan aims to launch the system in Japan from FY2027, while also deploying a local robotaxi service. By Stewart Burnett

Nissan has unveiled its next-generation ProPilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) in central Tokyo, showcasing a fleet of Ariya electric SUVs equipped with the technology. The new platform combines Nissan’s SAE Level 2+ Ground Truth Perception hardware suite—which includes LiDAR, radar and cameras—with UK firm Wayve’s AI Driver software to deliver human-like performance in dense city traffic.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/nissan-and-wayve-unveil-next-gen-adas-system/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here